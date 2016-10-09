The suspect, Rajkumar Singh, was nabbed from a lodge in Cottonpete, from where he was planning to escape to Chandigarh, police officials said.

The sensational murder of Monica Ghurde, a 39-year old perfume specialist at her house in Salgonda, North Goa, which kept the police of Goa and Bengaluru on their toes, has been cracked with the arrest of a 21-year old man who was formerly a security guard in the apartment where the victim lived.

On Thursday, Ghurde’s domestic help alerted the victim’s brother after her employer did not answer the door bell for a long time. The door was opened using force and Ghurde’s body was found on the bed, with hands and legs tied.

ATM trail exposes Goa murder suspect

Subsequently, the Polorim police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the suspect and they were sent to places like Delhi and Maharashtra based on specific inputs. During investigation, it was found that someone had used her card at an ATM situated a few km from the scene of crime. Following this, the card was used again at a shop in Basavangudi, Bengaluru.

“Hence we sent a team to Bengaluru. We found that he was working in the apartment complex, where the victim lived, as a security guard and was sacked three months ago after residents complained about his behaviour,” said Umesh Gaonkar, district superintendent of police, North Goa.

The Goa police then sent an image of the suspect, collected from the apartment complex, to Basavangudi police inspector S.D. Sashidhara. “We first visited the shop where he is said to have purchased shirts. As there were no CCTV cameras in the shop, we checked with the shopkeeper and staff and got information about the direction he headed after he made the purchase,” said the inspector.

The Bengaluru team then inspected all the lodges on Saturday with the help of the photograph, but could not find him. “On Sunday morning we started checking again and got information that he was in a lodge in Cottonpete. However, when we went there he had gone out. We waited for him and when he came after sometime, we nabbed him,” he added.

During interrogation, the police found that after the murder he left for Mangaluru from Madgaon by train. “From there, he took a bus to Bengaluru and reached there on October 8. He was planning to flee to Chandigarh,” said the inspector.

Rajkumar reportedly told the police that he committed the murder for money. “However since she started crying and raised an alarm, he smothered her to death after attempting to rape her,” said an inspector.

A Panaji report said Rajkumar hails from Bhatinda, Punjab.

Besides the ATM trail, police also tracked his mobile phone which he used intermittently over the last three days.

The accused would be brought to Goa on Monday and after moving for remand the police will interrogate him to tie up loose ends.

(With inputs from Prakash Kamat)