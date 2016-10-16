Two bike-borne men hacked a RSS worker to death in broad daylight on Kamaraja Road on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rudresh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar and a realtor by profession, was returning home on his bike from a RSS meeting when the assailants knock his bike down and one of them attacked Rudresh with a lethal weapon killing him on the spot.

Passers-by tried to chase the assailants, but they managed to escape.

Rudresh was rushed to Bowring hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Commercial Street police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe. Police say personal rivalry may have been the reason behind the murder.