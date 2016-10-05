A 40-year-old man was allegedly found murdered inside the Mahadeshwara Temple, under the Jnana Bharathi police station limit, on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Raju Gowda was a native of Davangere and was in the city for the past two months. He is suspected to have been hacked to death with a machete.

Reason for the murder is unknown. Police say, the temple was fitted with CCTV camera, but the suspects had made away with the DVR. A case has been registered and investigations are on.