A 25-year old man was murdered in K.B. Sandra in the D.J.Halli police station limits in the late hours of Friday.

According to a policeman at D.J. Halli station, the victim has been identified as Stanley (25). He was murdered by two persons using sharp weapons in a secluded location in K.B. Sandra. Police suspect the crime to be an outcome of a property dispute.

"We received a call informing us about the murder. Our police personnel rushed to the spot and have collected evidence pertaining to the crime. A case has been registered and further investigation is being carried out," said the police officer.