An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with a dowry death, after his 19-year-old wife succumbed to the burns she sustained when she set herself afire on Wednesday in Padarayanapura. The couple were married two years ago and have a one-year-old child.

In her dying declaration given to the police on Thursday morning, Shafinaz has recounted her ordeal and blamed her husband Touseef (23) for her death. “The girl has said that she had marital disputes as Touseef was demanding dowry. On Wednesday evening, Shafinaz said she asked her husband to get milk for the baby or give her money to buy milk. But the man beat her up. In a fit of rage, when the woman threatened suicide, Touseelf is said to have asked her to die so that he could live happily. The girl poured kerosene and set herself ablaze,” a senior police official from JJ Nagar said. Touseef also suffered minor burns as he tried to save his wife. Both were rushed to Victoria Hospital where Shafinaz succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. JJ Nagar police arrested Touseef for dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Woman recounts ordeal, blames husband in her dying declaration