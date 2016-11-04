He was angry over delay in marriage

A 26-year old man was arrested by the Thalagattapura police on charges of attacking a 15-year old girl with a hammer after her family refused to get her married to him. The girl is said to be recuperating at the ESI hospital.

According to police, the attack happened when the girl was returning home from school on Thursday afternoon. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, Ganga, a case was registered in the Thalagattapura police station and he was arrested.

The girl’s mother and father are daily-wage earners. “The girl is related to Arun and their parents had earlier agreed to get them married. Recently Arun and his father asked the girl’s family to conduct the marriage soon. However, her parents insisted that the marriage can be conducted only after she turns 18,” said a senior police officer from the South division. This is suspected to have angered Arun.