Faced with illegal dumping of waste by ragpickers in lakes in Hagadur ward, which includes Nallurhalli lake, citizens have taken the help of Hasiru Dala to come up with a plan to involve them in proper segregation and disposal. If successful, their experiment could be a model for others to emulate.

Data scientist and Hagadur resident Viji Vennelakanti said it is unfair to blame ragpickers, many of whom are migrants.

"Most are unaware of the need for segregation and the health hazard they face by burning waste near their homes or by touching waste with bare hands," she says. “We need to work with the community, educate them and identify entrepreneurs who can be part of the solution.”

The plan is to set up a dry waste collection centre, a compost academy and a plant to manufacture refuse-derived fuel. The compost academy will educate restaurateurs and residents while the refuse-derived fuel could be used by industrial kilns located in surrounding areas.

“At present, whatever cannot be salvaged is being dumped in lakes. This includes low-grade plastic, sanitary waste and fused materials, such as chips packets and multi-layer cartons,” says Ms. Vennelakanti.

Volunteers will identify and train entrepreneurs among the ragpicking community who will collect this waste and convert it into refuse-derived fuel bricks.