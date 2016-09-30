Freedom fighter and Gandhian Channamma Hallikeri has been chosen for the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award, Karnataka-2016.

Instituted by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the award carries a purse of Rs. 5 lakh and will be presented to Ms. Hallikeri by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 2 ata a function to he held here. A documentary film on Ms. Hallikeri directed by journalist Rekharani will also be released at the function.

Recognition

A selection committee, headed by justice A.J. Sadashiva, chose the 85-year-old for the prestigious award in recognition of her service in promoting Gandhian philosophy as well as social work, a press release said.