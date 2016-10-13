Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting here on October 19 ahead of the meeting of the Chief Ministers of the riparian States in Mumbai on October 21 to find a solution to the inter-State row over sharing of the Mahadayi waters.

Ministers from the Mahadayi basin have also been invited to the meeting which will discuss the strategies to be followed to protect the State’s share of water from Mahadayi as well as the interests of its farmers.

With various groups of activists and farmers who have been fighting for the Mahadayi issue in north Karnataka on Tuesday demanding that the government deal with the issue with the seriousness shown towards the Cauvery row, the government and major political parties are learnt to have decided to send a political message that the Mahadayi issue was not being neglected. On Wednesday, Dharwad district in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni held a meeting with all the organisations which are fighting for the Mahadayi issue.

After the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal rejected Karnataka’s interim application seeking about 7 tmcft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project for drinking water purpose in the drought-hit districts of the northern region, the State has been trying to get an out-of-the-tribunal solution to the row.