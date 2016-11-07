The might of the military has come to the aid of ailing tusker Sidda. The Madras Engineer Group (MEG, popularly called Madras Sappers) from the city joined in the effort to help the injured elephant, languishing on the banks of Manchanabele reservoir, on Monday.

As many as 42 soldiers took part in the daylong operation that involved setting up a kraal that is a20 x 20 ft iron structure, like a cage. A series of horizontal and vertical bars — along with a restraint to be placed under Sidda’s torso — will allow the tusker, who has been recumbent for over two weeks now, to remain in a standing position.

According to defence personnel, an officer, a junior commissioned officer and 40 non-commissioned officers from the MEG in Ulsoor were deployed on the request of the Karnataka Forest Department.

The group had brought along with them pre-fabricated iron bars and beams which were welded and constructed into the design of the kraal as suggested by forest officials. A restraining device and belt have also been provided within the cage for the elephant to remain standing up.

Forest officials said the facilities available for treatment of elephants at Bannerghatta would now be replicated at Averahalli village in Manchanabele.

“Sleeping continuously has led to complications. The elephant has sores on its body, trouble in eating, and its legs have gone numb. Once it is in the kraal, it can be be propped up, and can eat on its own, while doctors can continue treatment with ease,” said a forest official.

Sidda, however, was yet to be shifted to the structure. Senior forest officials will visit the site, and give the go-ahead, before cranes lift Sidda into the structure.

On August 30, Sidda had suffered injuries to its foreleg after falling into a ditch while being chased by villagers. For nearly two months now, it has been around the backwaters of Manchanabele reservoir.