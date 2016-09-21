With the movement of vehicles from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu affected, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has suffered losses of Rs. 4 crore and the ridership in these buses to other destinations has come down by 40 p.c.

Sources said the services to Tamil Nadu, which is normally around 450 buses daily, has been stopped since September 13. “On an average, we are losing Rs. 50 lakh a day,” an officer said.

On Tuesday too, buses did not ply beyond Attibele and no Karnataka-bound Tamil Nadu buses entered the check-post, sources said.

The KSRTC, meanwhile, is incurring additional expenditure on its services to Kerala. While the normal route to many destinations in south Kerala is through Coimbatore, currently services are being run through H.D. Kote in Mysuru district, which is a longer route.

“Overall, the ridership has come down. But we want to run the services to instil confidence in passengers,” a senior KSRTC officer said.