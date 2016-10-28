The Special Lokayukta Court on Thursday adjourned till November 14 the hearing on the five private complaints lodged against the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa by two advocates.

The hearing was adjourned as Sirajin Basha and K.N. Balaraj, who have lodged the private complaints in the Lokayukta court after they were quashed by the High Court of Karnataka in November 2015, have also questioned the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter after Deepavali break. Sources said the Lokayukta court judge indicated that the five complaints would be taken up for hearing in the court after the Supreme Court hearing.

In November 2015, the High Court had quashed these cases on the grounds that the sanction for prosecution, granted by the then Governor H.R. Bharadwaj, was not in accordance with the law and remitted the matter back to the Governor.

The complainants took two actions since then. They appealed against the High Court order in the Supreme Court through a special leave petition. “After we filed the SLP, the present Governor, Vajubhai R. Vala, opined that since Mr. Yeddyurappa was no longer the Chief Minister, his sanction for prosecution was no longer needed to proceed with the cases. So we re-filed the complainants in the Special Lokayukta Court,” said Mr. Basha.