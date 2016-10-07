The Special Lokayukta Court on Thursday ordered a probe into the assets of BJP leader and former Minister, C.T. Ravi.

The court, hearing a 2010 private complaint lodged by activist A.C. Kumar, ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to take up a probe into alleged disproportionate assets of the BJP leader. The private complaint alleged that during 2002-2010, the known income of Mr. Ravi was Rs. 49 lakh, while his assets were Rs. 3.18 crore.

The ACB sources said they were yet to receive the order copy, after which they will register an FIR against the the politician under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and take up a case of disproportionate assets.