Businesspersons cite the lack of reliable power supply to justify the use of diesel generator sets in shops, factories and business establishments.— Photo: Sampath Kumar G.P.

Residents of Thanisandra complain that DG sets run in the background 24/7

Imagine living with the perpetual sound of diesel generator sets running in the background 24/7. For residents of MSR City in Thanisandra, this is the reality. Several buildings in the adjacent Manyata Tech Park do not have a Bescom connection and are dependent on DG sets.

Three months ago, KSPCB issued a show-cause notice to Manyata Tech Park for the excess levels of sound and air pollution caused by the DG sets, but residents say that little has changed on the ground.

Noise pollution

“After the show-cause notice, we met the KSPCB Chairman multiple times and were told that Manyata Tech Park had sought time to get a Bescom connection,” said Ravindra M., president of M.S. Ramaiah North City Residents’ Welfare Association. “It seems like a delaying tactic, as even now complete buildings are running on diesel generators,” he adds.

According to Mr. Ravindra, one resident developed severe health complications due to the pollution while another complained that smoke from the DG sets directly enters his apartment. Qasim Khan, a resident of Fraser Town, said that noise pollution by the DG sets used by commercial establishments is lesser when compared to vehicles honking all day. “DG sets are run only during power cuts,” he says.

A 2010 report on 'Air quality assessment, emission inventory and source apportionment study for Bangalore city' by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi showed that DG sets contributed between 21 and 38 per cent to particulate matter in Domlur during the study period. It contributed between 3 and 5 per cent in Kammanahalli (residential area) and between 8 and 19 % in Victoria Road (kerbside). It contributed significantly (between 8.7 and 31.6 %) near Indira Gandhi Institute for Child Health (hospital/residential).

My house is opposite the DG sets. The whole night, the noise fills the room. I have sleepless nights and I get up with an itchy throat

A resident of Thanisandra

All diesel exhaust has been classified as carcinogens. The use of particulate filters and advanced technology will reduce the harmful effects of their usage.

Sumit Sharma, Fellow & Area Convenor, Earth Science and Climate Change Division, TERI