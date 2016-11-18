Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, November 18, 2016
Updated: November 18, 2016 05:31 IST

Life is ‘almost normal’ for him

H. Sadananda practises integrated farmingBhagya Prakash K
When most people in cities are panicking over the impact of demonetisation, innovative farmer H. Sadananda from Tapasihalli in Doddaballapur taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, remains unperturbed.

As he grows nearly 30 crop varieties as part of his integrated farming on a small tract of 2.1 acres. He is living only on the produce from his farm which includes vegetables, greens, eggs, chicken, milk, and fish.

“This is mostly our normal life. The only extra effort I made was avoiding going to the petrol station to get fuel for my vehicle,” he says. “I can manage like this for the next one to two weeks if there are no medical or other emergencies,” he says. He adds that life is “almost normal” for other integrated farmers like him.

According to Mr. Sadananda, who has bagged the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s national award, those practising integrated farming have always withstood any problems in economy as well as monsoon vagaries.

