The 56th Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Bilal Ahmed alias Imran to life imprisonment on three charges, including waging war against the country, and sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The judge also sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment and simple imprisonment in other sections under which he was found guilty. A fine of over Rs. 2 lakh has been imposed on him.

Bilal Ahmed is a native of Jammu and Kashmir and was trained in Pakistan.

He has been convicted in eight offences under the Indian Penal Code including waging war against the country, conspiracy, collecting arms and has also been found guilty under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Arms Act.

Arrest

“He was caught in 2007 and was in possession of assault rifles and magazines. He was running a handicraft shop in Hampi. After his arrest the City Crime Branch officers searched his shop and house in Ballari district and found a satellite phone and magazines,” said a police officer.

