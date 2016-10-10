Officially, the civic body has earmarked eight abandoned stone quarries on the outskirts of Bengaluru to dump construction and demolition waste. However, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), concedes that it is clear from the quantum of such waste at the quarries that the debris were being dumped elsewhere indiscriminately.

A recent study by the civic body has estimated that the city produces about 2,300 tonnes of construction debris daily. However, not even half the amount is dumped at the quarries.

BBMP had plans to put up three recycling and processing plants to convert such debris into M-Sand (manufactured sand). However, none of the plants have taken off yet.

Mr. Khan says attempts to control indiscriminate dumping of construction waste have failed and the civic body is now looking to rein in vehicles transporting the debris. “As of now, there is no control over the vehicles transporting the debris in the city. We are in talks with the Transport Department to issue specific permits to vehicles to carry debris. We are pushing for a GPS system as one of the permit conditions. Once that system is in place, we want to confiscate all the vehicles transporting debris without permit,” he says.