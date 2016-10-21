Will focus on builders, owners of educational institutions and commercial complexes

A legislative committee on encroachment of lake beds, headed by Legislative Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad, will inspect encroachments by reputed builders, owners of educational institutions and commercial complexes on October 25-26.

The committee will inspect encroachment of lake beds by Puravankara Apartments in J.P. Nagar, Symbiosis in Bengaluru east, Bagmane Tech Park at Byrasandra lake, V.R. Bangalore Mall at K.R. Puram, First Grade College on Old Airport Road, Karle Company at Manyata Tech Park, Brigade Group at Dasarahalli (Survey No. 61) and lakes adopted by the Embassy Group.

1,500 acres

Mr Koliwad told presspersons that 1,500 acres of lake bed had been encroached – 800 acres in the city and 700 acres in Bengaluru Rural district.

The committee would submit a report on encroachments by realty developers and others in the next 45 days. It would recommend stern measures to punish violators, he said.

The committee would need at least four months to submit a report on encroachment of rajakaluves by various developers and institutions, the speaker said.