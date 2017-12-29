Lecturers withdraw protest, to begin BU valuation

more-in

Bangalore University (BU) lecturers who had boycotted evaluation protesting against the State government’s move to seek return of their arrears, withdrew their protest on Friday. This was the outcome of the Higher Education Department issuing an order to temporarily stay the move on collecting the arrears. “The issue is under scrutiny by the government,” the order said.

Recently, the government had asked lecturers to return arrears (close to ₹2.5 lakh per person) paid to them in 2006-09, stating that they were not eligible for these arrears. Challenging this, the lecturers had gone on protest, demanding that the move be revoked.

Bangalore University College Teachers Association (BUCTA) general secretary Shashidhar M.R. told The Hindu that they had withdrawn the protest and would begin the valuation work from Saturday.

While valuation of commerce, English and Kannada papers would take at least 20 days, that of other subjects would be completed in 10 days, he said.

The lecturers’ evaluation boycott had raised fears of a delay in results as well as postponement of reopening of colleges.