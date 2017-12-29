Lecturers continue boycott of evaluation

more-in

Lecturers from colleges affiliated to Bangalore University (BU) have decided to continue boycotting evaluation work after the meeting with Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Jawid Akathar on Thursday remained inconclusive.

Members of the Bangalore University College Teachers’ Association (BUCTA) met Mr. Akathar and put forward a set of demands. “But our first demand is withdrawal of the order asking lecturers of collegiate education to repay the DA arrears,” said M.R. Shashidhara, general secretary, BUCTA.

The lecturers are protesting from Tuesday as some of them have been asked to repay the arrears which they got though they were not eligible for it.

Stating that the order was “unacceptable”, Mr. Shashidhara said the department had not shown them the order letter. “When we asked the Principal Secretary, he said the order was oral. Also, the arrears are being withdrawn only for collegiate education lecturers, which is unfair,” he said, adding that Mr. Akathar had promised to speak to the Minister and announce a decision by Friday.

The BUCTA is also demanding regularisation of services of part-time lecturers and filling posts of principal in government and aided colleges.