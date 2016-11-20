Over and above the 3,700 site allottees waiting for alternative sites in Arkavathy Layout, the BDA is to allot sites to land losers as part of their compensation package.

Land losers were invited to the board meeting on Saturday, which resolved to give them first preference during allotment of sites.

P.N. Naik, member (engineering), BDA said that the authority is in possession of only 96 acres, which are free of legal disputes, in Arkavathy Layout.

This would go towards allocation of the share of sites to land losers. However, he was quick to add that the BDA had not collated data on the farmers who are to be allotted developed land. “We will be compiling this data over the next week,” he said.

Presently, 384 cases filed by land losers are pending in the High Court. The BDA is trying to club these cases for faster resolution. In the first phase, it has clubbed 54 cases.

