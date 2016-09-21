The dearth of public toilets affects citizens. Holding urine for a long time can cause upper urinary tract infection (UTI), which can affect the kidneys, say doctors.

“Diabetics are prone to osmotic symptoms and therefore, feel the need to urinate often,” said Raja Selvarajan, diabetologist, Apollo Sugar. "When they are travelling or need to be out of the house for several hours, the lack of public toilets poses a serious hindrance to their mobility," he added.

Elderly women with loosened pelvic floor muscles and elderly males with prostatic hypertrophy also face incontinence issues.

“For persons prone to UTIs, holding urine for a long time causes infected urine to go up the urinary tract. What would have been a simple lower UTI gets converted to an upper UTI, which is much more serious and can even destroy the kidneys,” says Dr. Sheela Chakravarty, consultant in internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. UTIs can cause severe complications in pregnant women, she added.

“This completely preventable situation has risen because of holding urine in because of non-availability of toilets. Even when there are toilets, if they are not kept clean, it can cause UTIs, especially in young women and elderly men who are more prone to such infections. Clean and accessible toilets can prevent such complications," said Dr. Chakravarty.