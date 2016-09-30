The stalemate at Bosch Ltd. India continues as the indefinite strike called by 263 retrenched workers entered the 409th day on Thursday.

With the strike restarting after assurances failed, the Labour Department on Thursday said they will send a ‘failure’ report to the State government. “It is up to the government to take a decision. They can either grant workers permission for prosecution or take the matter to the Labour Court or call for negotiations and conciliation again,” said R.R. Jannu, Labour Commissioner. On August 14, 2015, 263 employees on contract launched an indefinite strike after their services were terminated. “We had been contract workers for over a year. We were expecting to be made permanent employees, but when we raised the demand, we were sacked,” said Diwakaran Raju, one of the workers.

The then Labour Minister P.T. Parameshwar Naik as well as the current Minister Santosh Lad had directed the management and the Labour Department to pro-actively resolve the issue.

Over the past week, the strike seemed to have ended after the management promised a severance pay of Rs. 11 lakh and called the workers for further negotiations. However, on Wednesday, the management did not turn up for the meeting.