Shivakumar, conductor of a KSRTC bus was allegedly assaulted by an auto driver for frivolous reason at Tekal under Masti police limits in Malur taluk on Friday.

The auto driver assaulted Mr. Shivakumar following an altercation in connection with picking up passengers.

The auto driver, who was not yet identified, picked up quarrel with the driver and conductor of the bus when Shivakumar questioned him (auto driver) why he was taking passengers while there was bus.

The bus was proceeding to Bangarpet from Malur, police said.

Shivakumar, who was injured in the incident, was treated at a local hospital.

Masti police have registered a case based on the complaint by the conductor.