Bus commuters in rural areas of the State will now get to travel by brand new buses as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has added 380 new buses into its fleet as a replacement to 20 per cent of the buses, which will be scrapped this year.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday inaugurated these new buses.

Seventy of these buses will immediately begin operations in village and district headquarters. The remaining will be added by November, the Minister said.

“This year, we are replacing 20 per cent of our fleet. A total of 1,594 buses will be added by March next year,” Mr. Reddy said.

The buses are of the Karnataka Sarige class and will also be used for city-based services outside Bengaluru city.