A two-day district level conference of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be held here from September 21.

Writer Lakshmipathi Kolar was chosen as president of the conference, KSP district unit president Naganand Kemparaj told reporters on Monday. KSP president Manu Baligar will inaugurate the conference. Zilla Panchayat president Geetha will inaugurate a procession preceding the inaugural function. Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar will release books and Karnataka Janapada Academy chairman Pichchalli Srinivas will inaugurate cultural programmes.

Former president of KSP J.G. Nagaraj was present.