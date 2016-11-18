Scores of undergraduate and postgraduate degree seat aspirants are in a fix as several tutorials and private colleges are claiming to offer courses with Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for the 2016-17 academic year. This, even though the university has cancelled memorandum of understanding (MOU) with private collaborators.

A Google search will show up various results of academic collaborators, who say they offer courses with KSOU. University officials said they recently issued legal notices to 208 academic collaborators whose contracts were terminated in June 2016 after the University Grants Commission de-recognised KSOU’s courses in June last year. A legal notice, a copy of which is with The Hindu, states that some of the study centres had displayed photos of officers of the university to mislead the public. It also states that academic collaborators cannot use official seat, logo, symbol, website, or any representation of KSOU for personal gain.

The university has asked all study centres to remove the official logo, symbol, website, and email account in the name of KSOU and photos or any other representations of the university in the first week of November, failing which they would take penal action.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor D. Shivalingaiah said they would initiate action against these collaborators if they do not remove their advertisements or promotions from their websites.

Study centres told to remove official logo, symbol, and website of university by first week of November