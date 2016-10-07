The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to city Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh and sought a report over allegations of harassment of transgenders in the city.

The notice was issued following a complaint by the community members to the commission on Wednesday. In their complaint, members alleged that the police had launched a witchhunt after a Kannada news channel aired a “sting” operation on the alleged forced castration of an 18-year-old boy.

Akkai Padmashali from the community said six transgenders had been arrested by police and they have been remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case. “Though all the six are women, they have been placed in the men’s barracks where they are being humiliated. They are sick and need immediate treatment. Meanwhile, in the garb of investigation, the police are barging into the homes of many other transgenders too, which has terrified the community,” she said. Meera Saksena, chairperson, KSHRC, said that further directions would be issued to the city police after an inquiry into the incident. “We have sought a report from the Commissioner. Let him submit his report. We will look into the issue, probe if any human rights were violated and take necessary action,” she said.

The transgender community is planning a rally on October 21, to protest the harassment by the police and a section of the media.