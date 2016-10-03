Police say he instigated mob to target T.Nadu-bound vehicles and commercial establishments.

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested the general secretary of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike for his alleged involvement in violent protests that erupted in and around the city on September 12.

Kannada Prakash (40), the police claim, instigated KRV members to indulge in violence, besides leading a mob to target Tamil Nadu-bound vehicles and commercial establishments. The police said the accused was earlier booked for attacking Namma Metro station and Satellite Bus Station, both on Mysore Road. The police added that Kannada Prakash has also been booked for vandalising a truck and attempting to set it fire at Channapattana and ransacking Adyar Anand Bhavan at Bidadi the same day. The accused also instigated his organisation members to attack a bike showroom, the police said.

Earlier, the police arrested a group of 12 persons, including women, all part of KRV.

The police added that Kannada Prakash has been booked under various sections of the IPC and taken into police custody for further investigation.