The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the list of candidates eligible for the main examination to 162 posts of Assistant Controller (Group-A) and Audit Officer (Group-B) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department.

Details can be obtained from the commission’s website http://kpsc.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary examinations on August 28.

Apply online

In a release, the KPSC said eligible candidates must submit their applications online. Instructions regarding procedure and date for applying online would be announced shortly, the release added.