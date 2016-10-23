The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has decided to hold the main examination for recruitment to 162 posts of assistant controllers/audit officers in the Department of Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department from January 7 to 11. Submission of online applications will begin on October 24. The last date to pay the fees is November 11. Details of the time-table and guidelines for submission of online application have been posted on the KPSC websitewww.kpsc.nic.in, according to a release.

