B.M. Mubarak, president of City Municipal Council (CMC), here has been removed from the post for reportedly failing to conduct meetings as required by law.

Regional Commissioner M.V. Jayanthi has issued an order in this effect on September 2.

Councillors Rout Shankarappa and S.R. Murali Gowda filed a complaint stating that Mr. Mubarak has not convened monthly general body meeting of the urban local body as well as special meetings as requisitioned by the one third members of the body. The ULB has failed to respond to the needs of the people of the city due to lack of meetings and the president has neglected the public interest, the members alleged. The members also charged Mr. Mubarak with giving scope for corrupt practices and loss to the body.

Mr. Mubarak allegedly did not respond to the notice issued by the Regional Commissioner, following which Ms. Jayanthi removed him from the post in accordance with section 42 (10) of Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964.