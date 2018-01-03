Kirmani wishes team for ODI World Cup for the Blind

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, founder and managing trustee of Samarthana Trustm, former cricketer Syed Kirmani, cricketers Prem Kumar Prakash Jayaramaiah, Mahender Vaishnav and others at the closure of the coaching camp for the Indian cricket team for blind, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Syed Kirmani called on the Indian cricket team for the blind to bring glory to the nation, much like he and his teammates did when they scripted the historic 1983 World Cup triumph.

The Indian team goes to the 5th ODI World Cup for the Blind – to be jointly hosted by United Arab Emirates and Pakistan – as the defending champion.

India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia will participate in the tournament to be held from January 7 to 21.

"This talented Indian blind team has seven all-rounders, just like our 1983 World Cup side. I saw these guys train recently, and it was amazing to see them dive, make direct hits and hit big sixes. I am sure that they will bring laurels to our country by retaining the World Cup," Kirmani said on Wednesday.

Kirmani, who donned the gloves with distinction during his long career, added, "The cricketers are as skilled as Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni and all the others of this era."

Prakash Jayaramaiah, star batsman for the team, is confident of putting on a good show. "Pakistan and India are the strongest units. Playing against Pakistan brings out the best in us," he said.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Channapatna, appealed to the State government to provide jobs to visually impaired cricketers. "When we won the 2017 Blind World Twenty20 in Chinnaswamy Stadium, the State government promised to give us jobs. But that hasn’t happened yet. If we are given a job in a public sector company, we will be able to provide for our families," Jayaramaiah said.

The game

* A team of 11 players consists of three categories

– B1 (totally blind), B2 (partially blind), B3 (partially sighted)

* Underarm bowling

*The bowler has to give an audio clue before delivering the ball

* The batsman must respond with an audio clue to indicate that he is ready

* The ball is made of hard plastic, and fitted with ball bearings.

* The sound made by the bearings helps the batsmen and the fielders to track the ball

* Bats of standard International Cricket Council specifications