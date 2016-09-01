Kiran Mazumdar Shaw awarded highest civilian French honour

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, was on Thursday appointed ‘Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur’ (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) for her contribution to biosciences and research.

"It's a big honour and recognition for me. For a country like France to give me this honour, is something which I am deeply humbled by," Ms. Shaw told The Hindu.

"They have honoured me for my contribution to biotechnology, research and innovation, a recognition I owe to my team at Biocon," she added. The award will be conferred on behalf of the President of the French Republic at a ceremony later this year.

Chevalier l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur the highest civilian award of the French Republic for outstanding contribution in diverse fields. Ms. Shaw, who took the pharmaceutical industry by storm after she trained to become a ‘master brewer’, has been listed as the 77th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2016.