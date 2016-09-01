Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 21:00 IST

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw awarded highest civilian French honour

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

India

Karnataka


Karnataka

Bangalore

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, was on Thursday appointed ‘Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur’ (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) for her contribution to biosciences and research.

"It's a big honour and recognition for me. For a country like France to give me this honour, is something which I am deeply humbled by," Ms. Shaw told The Hindu.

"They have honoured me for my contribution to biotechnology, research and innovation, a recognition I owe to my team at Biocon," she added. The award will be conferred on behalf of the President of the French Republic at a ceremony later this year.

Chevalier l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur the highest civilian award of the French Republic for outstanding contribution in diverse fields. Ms. Shaw, who took the pharmaceutical industry by storm after she trained to become a ‘master brewer’, has been listed as the 77th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2016.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Mangaluru

Complaint filed after camera found in women’s toilet at Mangalore University

Stray incidents of stoning KSRTC buses reported in Mangaluru

Nine more huts to come up on Malpe beach

Corporation resumes pumping from Thumbe dam

App to make highway journeys safe and more comfortable

Karnataka

Live and let live, consider cauvery water release to TN, SC tells Karnataka

Yettinahole: Govt. wants land acquisition expedited

Industry to build ISRO’s two spare navigation satellites

She tells stories about impact of human beings in space

Mahadayi tribunal asks three States to settle dispute through talks

Protest against BCCI


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

KSRTC bus station in Tumakuru city wore a deserted look on Friday.

Bandh successful in Tumakuru

The general strike was successful in all 10 taluks of Tumakuru district on Friday.The roads wore a deserted look as the KSRTC and city buse... »