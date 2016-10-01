Subhash Chandra Khuntia took charge as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka on Saturday. Stating that he had been given the responsibility of handling the top post in the State administration, Mr. Khuntia said, he would serve the State to the best of his ability.

Without referring the Cauvery crisis, Mr. Khutia said he had taken over at a critical juncture and that he would make all efforts to serve the people by managing the official machinery effectively.

The State government had on Wednesday appointed Mr. Khuntia as the Chief Secretary. He succeeded Arvind Jadhav, who retired from service on Friday.