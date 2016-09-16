A non- taluk headquarter to have court complex

The court complex at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) is all set to observe its centenary celebrations on Saturday. The court complex has the unique distinction of being established on November 15, 1903, exclusively to try the offences related to gold mining here way back in 1903 during British rule.

The civil court later began functioning as the residential areas, called non-mining areas, were developed. As and when the city grew and population increased, all other courts were established at KGF though it was not a taluk headquarters. Later, post-independence, courts were set up at Bangarpet, the taluk headquarters, while the KGF courts continued to function.

Presently munsiff’s court, additional district judge court, civil senior division court as well as additional junior and senior division courts are functioning from the same premises.

Though 2003 was the centenary year of the court, it could not be celebrated due to various reasons, including lack of proper buildings and funds, P.Raghavan, senior advocate, told The Hindu on Friday. “Now, with the better buildings in the complex, we are going to commemorate the centennial of the court," he said and added that the initiative taken by the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Jagadeeshwar.

Eminent lawyers

The courts at KGF have produced a number of eminent legal luminaries including former Advocate General Byra Reddy, who was a well-known communist leader and fought many cases on behalf of workers. His son Anand Byra Reddy is presently judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

V. Gopala Gowda, one of the judges of Supreme Court of India, also practised in KGF courts during his initial years. Incidentally, Mr. Gowda is participating in the centenary celebrations as the chief guest.