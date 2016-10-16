Gopal Singh, a head constable with the Special Crime Branch of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) police in the district, has been suspended in connection with an extortion case. Robertsonpet police on October 11 arrested Singh and his accomplice Sadiq, on charges of extorting money and jewels from an accused.

Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath had issued an order initiating disciplinary action against Singh.

The suspension came following a report submitted by Inspector of Police, Robertsonpet Circle, S.R. Jagadish.

Singh has been accused of extorting money from a man identified as Ajaykumar alias Sanjaykumar, one of the three suspects in a fraud case.

Instead of arresting the accused, Singh is believed to have helped Ajaykumar go scot free after collecting money and gold items from him and his wife. Singh has also been accused of misbehaving with Ajaykumar’s wife.

Ajayakumar of Anekal in Bengauru Rural district, along with Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu and Vishnukumar, KGF Champion Reef resident, allegedly collected money from about 50 people, promising them jobs in a foreign company. Ajayakumar has reportedly fled to Goa.