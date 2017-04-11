Karnataka health dept. welcomes private investment, with caveats

more-in

At the Karnataka Healthcare summit organised by the State Health and Family Welfare Department, the Health Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala welcomed the participation of the private sector in public healthcare, but with caveats to ensure public welfare.

State Health Minister Ramesh Kumar took a dig at the private sector for causing unnecessary expenditure to patients. “If a man comes in with a hernia, he should be operated for the hernia alone,” said the Minister. He pointed out that Karnataka had one of the highest number of medical colleges in the country, yet the State was struggling to fill posts. “While private investment in the public health sector is commendable, we should be careful that service and business are kept separate,” he warned.

The government has a crucial role in ensuring people-friendly healthcare delivery, said Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja Teacher, who was the guest of honour. She pointed out the glaring dichotomy between the public and private health sector - while the former was struggling with a shortage of funds, the latter had become a booming industry poised to grow from $100 billion to $ 230 billion by 2020. "Private investments should be encouraged in public healthcare, but the benefits should reach the poor as well,” she said.

K. Rajeswara Rao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the new national health policy had given a strategic direction on how to improve healthcare systems in the country. “The prevention of diseases through health education and teaching life practices can reduce the load on hospitals,” said Mr. Rao, adding that the challenge was to improve healthcare in States which lagged in health indices.

Plenary sessions were held on the self-help model for health, healthcare delivery and the role of information technology in healthcare.