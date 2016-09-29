Karnataka, which is keen to tap the tourism potential of its 320-km-long coast, has moved forward in the preparation of a Coastal Master Plan for the three coastal districts of the State.

It has identified IPE Global Ltd., an international development consultant, to develop the master plan, which will include plans for preserving the ecosystem and for sustainable tourism on public-private partnership model, apart from evolving marketing and outreach strategies.

The release said experts from IPE Global and other stakeholders have been discussing the tourism master plan since June.

“We are very excited to take up this opportunity, and we will ensure that through this master plan there is promotion of community-based tourism with focus on conservation and judicious utilisation of natural resources,” said Anil Kumar Bansal, director of Urban Infrastructure, IPE Global, in the release.

The project consultants have set the end of the year as the target for completing the Coastal Master Plan. The completion will be based on milestone approvals, it said.