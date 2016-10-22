The former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy has moved the High Court of Karnataka questioning the legality of filing of four first information reports (FIRs) and charge sheets against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in four cases that are mainly targeted against four firms for illegal export of iron ore from Belikeri port in Karwar.

Contending that he was not an exporter of iron ore, Mr. Reddy said in his petition that charges levelled against him in these four cases were similar to the allegations levelled against him in the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the main illegal mining case, which was probed based on the Supreme Court’s direction.

The four additional FIRs were registered by the CBI against ILC Industries Ltd., SB Logistics, Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Company, and Dream Logistics Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.

While denying the allegation levelled against him even in the main illegal mining case, it has been contended in the petition that an accused cannot be tried for the same offences more than once as the the same would not only be a violation of the fundamental right under Article 20 of the Constitution but also amount to “misuse” of the provisions of the law.

Justice Anand Byrareddy, before whom Mr. Reddy’s petitions came up for hearing, has ordered issue of notice to the CBI and adjourned further hearing till October 27.