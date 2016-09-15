State government seeks a master plan spanning 20 years for the landmark that is in danger of fading into obscurity

Barely two years ago, when the Bengaluru airport expressway was constructed, it was assumed the Jakkur airfield would slowly fade into obscurity. Now, however, plans to extend the runway, get more aircraft for the flying club based in the premises, an aerospace museum and a hope to lure more commercial operations seem to be infusing a new lease of life to the landmark.

To oversee these plans, the State government had requested retired IAS officer and former Additional Chief Secretary Subhir Hari Singh to recommend a master plan spanning 20 years for the airfield spread across 214 acres.

“We want to support and continue the flying school and introduce more adventure activities. Hangars and runway extensions are being planned. If planned properly, we can create a state-of-the-art flying school,” said Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The turnaround is quite stark for the nearly 70-year-old airport. In 2014, when the elevated expressway came up, the flying school was shifted to Hubballi for six months. Even earlier this month, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi had told the Aviation Ministry that a new flight school is needed as Jakkur is ‘nearly defunct’.

However, the State government seems to have reposed faith in the airport. Among the immediate projects is to extend the runway by around 200m from the current 854m, as well as level it to elevate a slop of 9m. Around three acres on the eastern end of the airstrip will be acquired for the extension. The acquisition would not be a problem as the land is covered by regulation against construction – leaving the plot untouched while the rest of the area has seen apartments come up.

The advantage of the longer airstrip is that it would negate the loss of runway (for take off of heavier planes) caused due to the coming of the expressway. “Currently, bigger aircraft (8 to 10 seater) cannot land with a heavy load or on a full tank of fuel due to the small runway. With expansion and levelling, they will be able to carry more load and passengers,” said Wg Cdr (Retd) Amarjeet Singh Dange, Director and Chief Flight Instructor, Government Flight Training School (GFTS).

A second taxi way is being mooted to cater to commercial charter operators that have evinced interest in the airport. The recently-released draft regional connectivity scheme of the Director General of Civil Aviation had suggested starting civilian aircraft services (non-scheduled) at Jakkur airport.

From 12 students two years ago, the intake at the Government Flight Training School (GFTS) has increased to 36. With three additional aircraft scheduled to be procured over the next three years, officials expect greater interest in the course.

“Currently, we have four aircraft, which limits us to 36 students. The demand is there and increasing,” said Wg Cdr (Retd) Amarjeet Singh Dange, Director and Chief Flight Instructor, GFTS.

Jakkur aerodrome

Started: 1948

Spans: 214 acres

Government Flight Training School

Has 4 Cessna aircraft

Two-seater: 2

Four-seater: 2

Students: 36

11 students are sponsored by State government

Course fee is a third lesser than in private schools abroad

Premises used…

By Microlights, Pilatus, Twin Otter, Cessna Caravan, helicopters

Deccan, Jupiter and Agni aviation, which operate charter services

For training National Cadets Corps

Expressway troubles

June 2014: Training stopped after construction of elevated road to airport

Expressway shrinks usable portion of runway

October 2014: Training resumes with precautionary measures

Plan of action

Extension of runway from 840m to over 1,000m

Additional hangars

An aircraft simulator

New taxiway to handle additional aircraft

New passenger processing centres

Additional security

Promotion of adventure sports

Charter flights