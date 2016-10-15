The citizens’ collective opposing the project has called for the intervention of the State legislature to weigh in on the design of the proposed steel flyover, which will have three ramps and two underpasses at Chalukya Circle. The collective has suggested that the legislators be taken around the city in a bus to some of badly designed underpasses at IISc, City Market and Tagore Circle to get a sense of what their immediate neighbourhood will look like in a few years.

“Is this the legacy that the State legislature wishes to leave for future generations?” read the letter written by citizens in response to an open letter by Minister K.J. George on Wednesday night. In his letter, Mr. George announced that the steel flyover will be extended to the Esteem Mall junction.

“Now that the government has also agreed that the main problem is at Hebbal flyover and is working to address it, we probably need to step back, solve the bottleneck first before thinking of the steel flyover,” said Prakash Belawadi, who is leading the protests.

In their letter, activists argued that there is a fundamental difference between the government and citizens’ vision for the city. “The citizens have a vision for the city, one that is friendly to public transport and pedestrians and so on. There is plenty of evidence from around the world that this vision is the right one. Instead, you are proposing solutions that fundamentally ignore what the people want. Moreover, you are introducing the kind of ugly and car-friendly infrastructure that no major city in the world does,” said the letter signed as Concerned Citizens.