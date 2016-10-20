Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the intelligence wing of the State needs to be strengthen for better law and order maintenance.

Addressing the investiture ceremony at Rajbhavan on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the staff deputed to the intelligence wing are not trained to gather and analyse intelligence inputs.

Merely collecting media reports is not intelligence, he said, adding that the staff should analyse and update the State about what could happen rather than focussing on what has already happened.

He directed the Home department to provide exclusive training to selected staff for the job.

Many police personnel who were not fit or trained were deputed to the intelligence wing. This should not be done, he said.

It may be recalled that Mr. Siddaramaiah in the past had suggested the police department to strengthen intelligence wing by recruiting dedicated staff.