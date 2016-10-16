Farm experts tocreate awareness among farmers onthe need to move from mono-cropping

Farmer Lingegowda from the sugarcane belt of Pandavapura in Mandya district was clueless about what to do when his crop on less than an acre started drying up as there were no takers. With his hopes being dashed, he set the crops on fire and ended his life.

It was after this incident, that the unfortunate trend of farmers in distress committing suicide reached alarming heights last year.

In hindsight, agriculture experts feel that Lingegowda and hundreds of farmers like him would have survived if they had practised integrated farming by cultivating various varieties of crops, besides taking up farm enterprises, including animal husbandry. This would have ensured income irrespective of climate change and market fluctuations.

Their argument has been strengthened by the decision of the Food and Agricultural Organisation to choose this year’s World Food Day theme as ‘Climate is changing: The Food and Agriculture too’. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) alumni association president and former Vice-Chancellor B.K. Narayana Gowda describes this as a strong message to farmers and policymakers to help understand the need to switch to integrated farming from mono-cropping to make farming a sustainable activity and also ensure food security amidst climate change.

According to him, the impact of climate change on farming and food production is severe in a State like Karnataka which has vast tracts of dryland prone to drought. Especially with the dwindling inflow into the Cauvery and water shortage in northern districts, integrated farming appears to be the only solution, he said.

Determined to take the message forward, the alumni association has decided to launch an initiative to create awareness among farmers. It has invited about 250 innovative farmers on Sunday to speak about the importance as well as methods of integrated farming to motivate fellowfarmers to follow suit.