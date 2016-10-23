A police inspector of Subramanyapura station, H. Parashuramappa, has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty as he failed to maintain peace in the areas under his jurisdiction during violent protest over the Cauvery water sharing dispute in Bengaluru in September.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) K.S.R. Charan Reddy issued the orders to suspend Mr. Parashuramappa pending departmental inquiry. It is alleged that the inspector failed to contain and defuse the violence in his jurisdiction on September 12, the day of the violence. He also allegedly did not curb the rowdy elements or investigate their role in the violence, said a senior police officer.