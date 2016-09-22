In an effort to contain the consumption of tobacco products among children and teenagers, the State police have launched a special drive seeking help from students themselves to act against those selling cigarettes in and around schools and colleges.

According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), sale of tobacco products is banned within 100 yards of educational institutions. More often than not, this rule is flouted, especially near schools in residential areas. The police are now hoping to crowdsource information from students.