Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India was ready to help Pakistan weed out terrorism if that country could not do it on its own.

Speaking at a function organised to induct the former IAS officer K. Shivaramu into the BJP, Mr. Singh said, “If Pakistan wants to get rid of terrorism and if on its own it cannot weed it [terrorism] out, then it can seek the help of India. India is ready to assist Pakistan in all ways to root out terrorism.”

Referring to the Uri attack and the subsequent retaliation by the Indian Army, the Minister said, “Terrorists from Pakistan crossed the borders and killed 18 of our soldiers. But what our brave jawans did in retaliation has sent a strong message to the world that India is not weak but a strong nation.”

Isolation

Pointing out that Pakistan was getting increasingly isolated in the world for abetting terrorism, the Union Minister said that India made constant efforts to improve relations with Pakistan. “After we came to power in May 2014, our leader Narendra Modi invited heads of governments of neighbouring countries for the oath taking as Prime Minister. This was to send a message that India wants to have better relations with them.”

“But Pakistan did not understand this and tried to take advantage. We are not against the people of Pakistan but against terrorists and terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

Secular state

The greatest example of India being a secular country was that it had declared itself a secular state rather than a theocratic state unlike Pakistan that called itself an Islamic state, he said calling upon the people to have faith in the BJP government. “We will ensure that no citizen bends his head before the world,” he added.

