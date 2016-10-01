India Post has set up a toll-free number ‘1924’ for customer complaints. The new helpline will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all working days (except Sundays/declared holidays) for customers to register their complaints.

A release from the Department of Posts said complaints registered on the helpline would be addressed within 24 hours.

Complainants can view the status of their grievances on the web portalwww.indiapost.gov.in.

The portal was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications (in-charge) Manoj Sinha on September 12, the release from the Department of Posts said.