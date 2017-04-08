In this model ‘Assembly’, traffic tops the list of concerns

more-in

The “Model Legislative Assembly”, organised by Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) and Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike here on Saturday saw citizens and students don the roles of MLAs and Speaker to discuss issues affecting Bengaluru.

“Imagine if all the MLAs representing Bengaluru came together to discuss Bengaluru issues in the Assembly for one day,” said Srinivas Alavalli of CfB. “In our system, the BBMP does not really have any control over public transport in the city. In Paris, for example, the local council decides public transport would be free for a day if pollution levels crossed a certain limit. In London, the city council imposes congestion charges. In cities around the world, decisions on city transport are made by the respective councils,” said Mr. Alavilli.

With traffic being on the top of everyone’s mind, it was perhaps apt that the proceedings started with ‘MLAs’ representing Silk Board, Bellandur, M.G. Road, Ulsoor, and Kengeri speaking. The lively discussion covered issues such as public transportation, flyovers and models of BMTC.

Vinay Sreenivasa, ‘Ejipura MLA’ asked why the government was keen on spending thousands of crores on flyovers, while it was hesitant to spend on the BMTC.

The ‘Assembly’ took forth a resolution to run a three-month pilot with all BMTC buses, where fares will be slashed by half. The effects of this on ridership, congestion, pollution, and losses could be calculated and a long-term approach determined, said the resolution.