Immersed Ganesh idols to get fresh lease of life

The large Ganesh idols immersed in the lakes in the city may perhaps rejuvenate farms. The civic authority has started the process of retrieving thousands of Plaster of Paris idols that were immersed over the past 10 days, and will, for the first time, attempt to recycle them.

Plaster of Paris, after all, is made by heating gypsum — commonly used as a construction material (think, false ceilings and cubicle partitions) as well as in fertilizers — and officials hope that this can be retrieved from the idols. In previous years, these idols were dumped in landfills.

Sankey takes lead

The first idols to be recycled were sent a few days ago from Sankey Tank. The lake had seen over 1.08 lakh idols being immersed in its tank of which more than one-third are PoP idols, said N.S. Ramakanth, member, SWM Expert Committee, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who first proposed the concept.

“Why should the idols end up in a quarry? Why can’t they be recycled and used constructively? We have identified a recycler and are seeing ways of recycling these idols,” he said.

Around five tonnes of PoP idols have made their way from Sankey to Rock Crystals in Chikkajala, which processes nearly 1,000 tonnes a day of construction waste and debris.

“This is the first time something like this has been done, and we have set a modest target of around 250 tonnes of PoP idols. This is a good start as 25 per cent of all PoP idol immersions can be taken care of,” said Rajesh Korah, partner, Rock Crystals. The initial idea to sun-dry the idols, crush them into fine sand, and use them for construction has run into some rough weather. Recycled gypsum is more expensive than ‘virgin’ material.

“The PoP is also of low-grade and can be used as road-building material. But, we thought if we could package it as a fertilizer, the sentimental cycle around the idols will be complete — religious idols giving a fresh lease of life to degraded land,” said Mr. Korah.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Health/SWM) said that PoP recycling will be done in Sankey, Ulsoor, Yediyur, and Hebbal tanks.

“A market is there for the recycled gypsum, and we are encouraging it. In smaller tanks like Sankey and Hebbal, we have started sending the PoP idols.”